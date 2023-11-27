BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Steve Gilmer, the owner of What’s on 2nd, died on Wednesday after a battle with pneumonia.

According to Gilmer’s friend Alfred Smith, Gilmer began experiencing trouble breathing two weeks ago and was admitted to the hospital on November 17. He was diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs and died on November 22.

“This was totally unexpected,” said Smith.

Gilmer first met Smith 12 years ago but the two have been close friends for the past eight.

“He’s got loads of friends around the country,” Smith said; He said that people from all over have been reaching out to express their condolences.

As for What’s on 2nd, Smith said it’s “a cultural icon.” In Gilmer’s stead, Smith said he will run the shop through the end of the year.

“I kind of feel like it’s the end of an era,” Smith said.

Gilmer’s store, a staple in the Birmingham area for over a decade, would have turned 18 in January.