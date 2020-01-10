What you need to know ahead of weekend severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With strong winds expected, families should be thinking about whether or not it’s safe to stay in town come Saturday. That decision may come down to the kind of home you live in.

“When severe weather threatens, you need to have a safety plan for your family,” Chris Darden with the National Weather Service said. “You need to have multiple ways to get weather information for you and your family. Multiple apps. And also, you need to know what to do when severe weather threatens.”

For those that live in mobile homes, making that safety plan can increase your chances of survival in a tornado.

“Statistically, people are 15-20 times more likely to die in a tornado in a manufactured home than in a conventional home,” Darden said.

Veronica Boce just moved into her mobile home a few months ago. She says she knows her home isn’t her safest option in severe weather.

“Of course. I’m not going to be here,” she said. “I’m gonna go somewhere else and try to be safer.”

For those that choose to test their luck and stay in their mobile homes during severe weather, Darden stresses the importance of having your home inspected beforehand.

“If they decide not to leave, they need to know how well their home is anchored to the ground,” he said.

While you may think, ‘this could never happen to me,’ it’s always best to play it safe.

“Because you never know what’s going to happen. It’s always good to be on the safe side,” Boce said.

According to the NWS, it only takes winds of about 87 miles per hour to shift a mobile home off its blocks. Once those speeds reach 98, that’s strong enough to cause a mobile home to flip over.

LATEST POSTS