BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tax season is here and many are busy gathering documents as they get ready to file their 2023 tax returns. But there are a few changes to keep in mind this year.

The IRS will officially start accepting 2023 tax returns on Jan. 23, that’s about two weeks from now.

Tax specialists said now is a good time to start gathering all your documents. Accountant Cedric Torbert, CEO and Owner of Torbert Financial Services, said some pandemic era tax credit increases, like child or dependent tax credits, are going back to normal rates this year. He said this can impact how much money you can expect to get back.

“COVID brought some good things and some bad things. One of the good things was the government tried to give us a lot of good tax credits but a lot of those credits are going away now. So there are a lot of different changes this year, the credits are going back to the norm,” Torbet said.

Torbert said it’s also a good idea to make sure you get documentation from your tax preparer and to make sure whoever files your return is creditable and up to date on current tax laws.

You have until April 18 to file your taxes. This is because the usual deadline of the 15th falls on a Saturday.