What will graduation look like for Alabama’s high school seniors?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– In the coming weeks, our seniors will be graduating from high school, but many of those ceremonies will look very different this year as social distancing mandates remain in place. Throughout the area, different city and county school districts are taking different approaches, many hoping the governor eases restrictions so they can properly celebrate seniors.

Schools have gone above and beyond to let their seniors know how proud they are of them. Graduation ceremonies this year will be unprecedented. “Our current graduation plan offers drive-thru graduation that we will offer the week of June the 15th,” said Cindy Warner with Shelby County School District.

The state superintendent told Alabama schools their graduation options right now are either drive-thru or virtual. Some schools are holding out hope that mandates will change if they wait. “So we’ve already announced, we hope to host the graduation on June 29th at our tiger stadium. That’s plan A. Plan B is a July date, and Plan C is an August date. It’s all going to be dependent on the Governor’s order or the health department’s recommendation,” said Dr. Autumn Jeter with Bessemer City Schools.

Whether seniors experience a traditional ceremony or a drive-thru, schools say they are doing everything they can to make it a day to remember. “I promise you, and the parents, and the students, the plan is to make this as special and meaningful as we possibly can,” said Warner.

The current safer at home order expires on May 15. We may see schools change their graduation plans in accordance to the governor’s next mandate. Graduation updates will be posted on your school’s website.