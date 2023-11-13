BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Broadway in Birmingham is reminding guests of the show schedule and preparations for “To Kill A Mockingbird,” which starts its run tomorrow at the BJCC.

The performance, based on the Harper Lee novel of the same name, is 2 hours and 55 minutes long with an intermission. Lobby doors open an hour before the beginning of each show.

Latecomers may be subject to the show’s late seating policy. In the orchestra section, the late seating hold ends approximately 25 minutes after the start of the show.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early and plan ahead for parking. To view parking options, refer to this map for more information.

Digital tickets should be saved to the guest’s Apple Wallet or Google Pay prior to arrival, as screenshots of tickets cannot be accepted. Tickets may only be transferred one time, and transferring tickets will be disabled 48 hours prior to performances.

Tickets for the show are still available and can be purchased here.