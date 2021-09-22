What to know about this year’s crop before picking out a pumpkin in Central Alabama

HARPERSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — As cooler temperatures arrive and fall descends, visits to pumpkin patches like Old Baker Farm always increase. But before you and your family make plans to pick out the perfect pumpkin, you should know this year’s rainfall has impacted what’s available.

Jerry Baker, owner and caretaker of Old Baker Farm, planted about 20 varieties of pumpkin seeds in preparation for autumn, but the last several months of rainfall has impacted his crop yields.

”(The rain would) be weeks at a time. Big fronts come through and keep raining and raining. So it was hard for us to get them planted.”

Baker told CBS 42 that rain is one of his most powerful tools for growing – until it rains too much. Too much precipitation creates fungus and rots the pumpkins – which is exactly what has happened to some of Baker’s pumpkins this year.

Since a number of pumpkins that have rotted this year, “(We) will have to subsidize some,” Baker said.

However the farm has planned for this, so there will be plenty of gourds to pick: “We try to plant them so we can have a new pumpkin field every week. We still have pumpkins on the vine, especially our late field, which will open this weekend.”

Farmer Jerry Baker expects this pumpkin to be the biggest of 2021.

Old Baker Farm will open for pumpkin picking to the public this upcoming weekend, starting Saturday.