BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — From big chain stores to local businesses to online shopping, people have many options these days when it comes to checking off those holiday wish lists.

With Black Friday about a week and a half away, some stores are already starting their big deals. Some chains like Walmart and Target are already starting some 30% and 40% off sales to help bring people in the doors.

“Sales have been easily, slowly coming in throughout the last couple of months so it’s not those big doorbusters, that big doorbuster trend we used to see all the time,” said Aliscia Marie, stylist and content creator.

Marie said the early sales try to get people to open their wallets a little sooner and hopefully relieve some of the budget pressure that can come when shopping in a short amount of time. If there are specific things you’re looking for, she recommends doing some research on what stores to shop at and even using some shopping apps like Honey to track sales and price points.

While online shopping is still a very popular option for many people, some local businesses said their best sales come from in-person shoppers.

“Perks of shopping in person is you get to see the materials, you get to feel it, you get to see the quality of the merchandise that we have in the store,” said Lindsey Jenkins, owner of LouLa’s. “Versus online where we can describe it but it’s just not the same as actually having a tangible item in your hand.”

Marie said another reason for the early sales is retailers trying to get more people physically to the stores, but she said these stores are also leaning into online marketing.

If the crowded stores aren’t your scene for holiday shopping, vendor markets like the Market Noel in Hoover are great places to find unique gifts from small businesses. Market Noel is open this Thursday to Saturday with tickets available at the front of the Finley Center.