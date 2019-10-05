What to do after a data breach

(WIAT) — Two hospitals in the past week have succumbed to data breaches that exposed employee and patient information.

While it can be difficult to prevent hacking, there are ways for you to protect yourself and information after it happens.

LifeLock has seven steps to take following a data breach:

  • Get confirmation of the breach and check whether or not your information was exposed.
  • Find out what time of data was stolen.
  • Accept the breached company’s offer(s) to help.
  • Change and strengthen your online logins, passwords and security Q&As.
  • Contact the right people and take additional action such as financial advisors.
  • Stay alert and monitor your accounts closely.
  • File your taxes early.

The bottom line according to LifeLock is just to be alert and be ready.

For more information on these tips, click here.

