What makes a perfect cup of Joe? CBS 42 visited Daysol Coffee Lab to find out

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — Coffee is a magical substance. Its ability to put a pep in your step and its flavors are part of the reason it’s become one of the world’s most exported items.

Bert Davis, the lead roaster and co-owner of Daysol Coffee Lab in Helena explained what factors go into making the perfect cup of coffee.

“This machine heats up to about 415 degrees or so,” Davis said.

Bert Davis uses a San Franciscan coffee bean roaster. The beans roasted in this eventually are made into a variety of their coffee sold.

Using his San Franciscan coffee roaster, Davis brews high-quality coffee.

“It takes about 15 minutes to do my roast and I can do about six-and-a-half pounds at a time,” he said.

His roast is comprised of coffee beans from all over the globe. You can watch how the bean varieties are poured into the roaster’s hopper. Following about 15 minutes of roasting, those beans are brewed and sold, blonde or bold.

You can also buy Daysol Coffee Lab coffee from local Birmingham-area Piggly Wiggly locations.