BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One app has recently become popular online for turning selfies into art.

Lensa AI, a photo app, has unveiled a new feature called “Magic Avatar,” where artificial intelligence is used to generate up to 50 different photos of a person, all based on selfies that are uploaded through the app.

“This is not a filter or an effect,” parent company Prisma Labs stated in an Instagram post. “These AI avatars are generated from scratch but with your face in mind. Upload 10-20 pictures, give it a few minutes, and get hundreds of artworks created by #artificialintelligence for you!”

Lensa AI is currently the top downloaded free app on the Apple Store. In the last couple of weeks, everyone from Chance the Rapper to Taraji P. Henson have taken to Instagram to share their “Magic Avatars.”

However, the popularity of the app has also raised questions online about the effect AI-generated art can have on real artists, whether or not the software is using other artists’ work without their permission to develop their avatars, as well as the ethics of companies having access to people’s likenesses and data.

Recently, Prisma Labs took to Twitter in a lengthy thread to address concerns about AI-generated art.

“As cinema didn’t kill theater and accounting software hasn’t eradicated the profession, AI won’t replace artists but can become a great assisting tool,” the company stated.

Those who choose to download Lensa can do so for free, but must pay $7.99 to receive the “Magic Avatars.” Following a free trial, users can choose to pay $29.99 per year or $7.99 per month to use the app.