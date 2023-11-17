BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jason Ridgeway ordered his Fisker Ocean in April 2021. The electric vehicle arrived around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Ridgeway talks of the vehicle with shock and awe.

”It’s got a lot of power,” Ridgeway said. “Everybody’s going to electric vehicles now, and I just wanted to do something different than just Tesla, and this right here I think is going to rival Tesla.”

Shameka Bass is a proud Tesla owner who drives her EV from her home in Atlanta to Birmingham several times a month. One of the aspects of her Tesla that she loves is all of the gas stations she gets to drive past.

“The charge, it helps me with gas because gas was getting ridiculously priced, so we love that,” Bass said. “We are able to save there.”

Ridgeway and Bass are a part of a growing trend. EV ownership is on the rise nationally, and Alabama is also getting in on the spike.

In fact, Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition President Michael Staley said EV registrations in Alabama have jumped more than 60% year to year.

”They’re certainly on the rise, and for good reason,” Staley said. “And the quality and the quantity and the price are much more reasonable than people expected them to be. “

All the reasons that led Ridgeway to buy his Fisker. A moment that he is glad to finally be here, and a bandwagon he is proud to hop on.

”Oh, it was nice,” Ridgeway said. “I’ve been waiting for a long time to see that. I’ve seen so many pictures of it. I’ve followed this company for a long time, and I’m just glad to see it.”

Staley advises EV owners and those still kicking the tires to check out Drive Electric Alabama’s website.