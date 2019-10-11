What is America’s favorite Halloween candy?

Halloween candy_201330

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With a couple of weeks left before Halloween, researchers at Monmouth University were looking for the answer to an age-old question: What are some of Americans’ favorite Halloween candy.

In a poll released Thursday by the Monmouth University Polling Institute, the most popular candy given out during Halloween was Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, which took in 36% of the popular responses. The second most popular candy was Snickers at 18% and M&M’s at 11%.

The other candies named in the poll included:

  • Hershey bars (11%
  • Candy corn (6%)
  • Skittles (5%)
  • Starburst (4%)
  • Tootsie Pops (2%)

In the same poll, voters in the Midwest overwhelmingly preferred Reese’s as their Halloween candy at 41% while 36% in the Southeast liked the top-voted candy.

The poll also gauged the popularity of Halloween across the country, as well as parents who encouraged their children to go trick-or-treating. Ultimately, 1 out of 10 Americans polled, or 8%, considered Halloween their favorite holiday while 36 percent considered it one of their favorite holidays.

