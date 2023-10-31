BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One time-honored Halloween tradition around the world is to watch a scary movie.

But what is the most popular Halloween movie in Alabama?

A new survey posted by Hubscore listed the most popular horror movie for each state. Surrounding Alabama, “Saw X” was the most popular scary movie in Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee and Florida. However, Alabama’s favorite Halloween movie seems to be a different kind of “scary movie”: that being 1993 Disney film “Hocus Pocus.”

The movie follows a brother and sister who fight with three witches who have been brought back to life in Salem, Massachusetts. The movie is noted for being a family-friendly comedy that has maintained a cult following over the years, including a recent sequel.

“This data provides a fascinating glimpse into America’s diverse cinematic tastes during the Halloween season, reflecting regional preferences and perhaps, age demographics,” the survey stated. “So this All Hallows’ Eve, whether you’re a thrill-seeker or after some family-friendly fun, join your fellow state residents in enjoying a festive film fright night.”

“Saw X” remains the most popular Halloween movie in 13 states. Other Halloween movies mentioned in the survey include “Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Beetlejuice,” “Halloween,” “The Exorcist” and “Scream VI.”