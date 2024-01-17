BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In 2021, the National Human Trafficking Hotline reported that it received 285 calls from Alabama; Over 100 calls were from victims themselves. These were the highest numbers they had received in 14 years.

Where are people being trafficked in Alabama?

In a 2019 UAB article, writer Dianna Bai called the I-20 corridor a “hotbed for human trafficking.”

A map from the Polaris Project, showing the locations of human trafficking in the United States in 2020, which can be found here, highlights areas in and around Alabama as hot spots for human trafficking.

In 2023, human trafficking arrests took place in multiple well-known cities and counties across the state of Alabama.

In March of 2023, the Leeds Police Department reported that they had arrested a man and charged him with human trafficking after he allegedly attempted to meet up with a minor in Leeds for “sexual purposes.”

In June of 2023, a man in Dekalb County was convicted on human trafficking charges, sodomy and obscene matter involving a child, amongst other charges, after he “was interested in buying (a) 10-year-old daughter for sexual activity.”

In July of 2023, a man was arrested for alleged child exploitation in Tuscaloosa County.

Again, in July, a 71-year-old man was arrested by Pelham Police and charged with first-degree attempted human trafficking after he drove to meet up with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

In November of 2023, a court date was set for a Trussville doctor who was arrested and charged with human trafficking in 2022 after he allegedly tried to meet up with a teenage girl to be her “Sugar Daddy.”

In December of 2023, a convicted sex offender from California was arrested and charged with first-degree human trafficking after communicating with a child under the age of 17 in Tuscaloosa.

Additionally, in 2023, multiple sting operations – in Homewood, Cullman, Houston County, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham and Northport – resulted in the arrest and charges brought against over 30 men involved in child exploitation in Alabama.

Others last year – in Tuscaloosa County, Tuscaloosa and Chelsea – were arrested and charged with possession or distribution of child pornography. A man in Bessemer and a man in Vestavia Hills also received sentences on child pornography charges in 2023.

What is human trafficking?

According to the United States’ Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA), human trafficking is “the recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision, or obtaining of a person for labor or services, through the use of force, fraud, or coercion for the purpose of subjection to involuntary servitude, peonage, debt bondage, or slavery.”

(Source: Department of Homeland Security)

Additionally, the TVPA defines it as “sex trafficking in which a commercial sex act is induced by force, fraud, or coercion, or in which the person induced to perform such an act has not attained 18 years of age.”

(Source: Department of Homeland Security)

A victim does not need to be physically transported from one place to another for the crime to be considered “human trafficking,” according to the TVPA.

How many people are being trafficked in the United States?

In 2022, the Human Trafficking Institute’s Federal Human Trafficking Report reported 183 new criminal cases of human trafficking were filed in the federal court system in the United States that year. 96% of the resulting 363 victims were victims of sex trafficking.

The previous year, the 2021 Federal Human Trafficking Report reported that over half of the victims identified in all new criminal human trafficking cases in 2021 were children; In sex trafficking cases, children accounted for 66% of the victims.

In 2019, of 48 U.S. states and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, 1,883 incidents of human trafficking were reported; 1,607 were categorized as commercial sex acts, and 274 were instances of involuntary servitude, according to the FBI.

How many people are being trafficked in Alabama?

According to the Federal Human Trafficking Report for Alabama, all of the victims of human trafficking in the state in 2021 were victims of sex trafficking. Of the cases reported, a third of the victims were children; 83% of all victims were female.

That same year, the National Human Trafficking Hotline reported that it identified 80 cases from the calls the hotline received in Alabama. 216 victims were involved in the cases.

How are people being trafficked?

According to the Human Trafficking Institute’s 2022 Federal Human Trafficking Report, of the 178 sex trafficking cases that year, over half of the time the primary method traffickers used to solicit buyers of commercial sex was through the internet.

Methods such as flight (including SouthWest, Delta, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines) and buses (such as Greyhound) were used to transport victims. However, the most common method was the use of rideshares, namely Lyft and Uber.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 55 of the 76 cases in Alabama in 2021 were for sex trafficking, 11 were for labor trafficking and 9 involved both.

Of the 55 sex trafficking cases, 7 used pornography as a venue for sex trafficking; 6 were hotel/motel-based; 5 were residence-based commercial sex; and 3 were online ads. The 34 remaining cases took place at “other” venues.

How long do people remain trafficked?

In 2022, victims of sex trafficking in America spent an average of 341 days in exploitation by their trafficker, according to the 2022 Federal Human Trafficking report from the Trafficking Institute.

The same year, it was estimated that victims of forced labor in the U.S. spend an average of 692 days in exploitation.

Who is vulnerable to being trafficked?

While anyone can be trafficked, the Human Trafficking Institute’s 2022 Federal Human Trafficking Report, as cited by Walk Free’s Global Slavery Index, identified poverty, debt and limited language skills as “key drivers of vulnerability” among adult victims in 2021.

What’s being done to stop it?

In Alabama, there are numerous groups, nonprofits and law enforcement agencies that work to combat human trafficking in the state.

The Alabama Alliance for Human Trafficking and Child Safety (AHTCS), a Montgomery-based 501(c)(3) organization, works to educate communities in Alabama on the seriousness and severity of human trafficking in the state.

END IT Alabama, a project of the Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, creates prevention efforts against human trafficking, seeks “a comprehensive response to crimes of human trafficking” and works to develop legislation “to prevent, intervene, and treat human trafficking.”

The WellHouse, located in Odenville, Alabama, offers a safe haven for female victims of human trafficking – both women and children – providing them with shelter, trauma counseling and jobs. In 2022, the WellHouse estimated that they provided more than 10,000 nights of safety to victims and engaged with them in 960 counseling sessions.

Covenant Rescue Group (CRG), a 501c3 organization located in Gardendale, Alabama, was founded in 2019 by former US Navy SEAL Jared Hudson and his wife. CRG provides funding for rescue operations, training to law enforcement and educational conferences.

To learn more about these groups, or to donate, click the group’s name, listed above, to be taken to their respective websites.

For more information on human trafficking and educational materials, visit the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign page. Their 2022 Countering Human Trafficking: Year in Review can be viewed here.