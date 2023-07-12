BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Every parent’s worst nightmare is to hear their child is missing or has been kidnapped from right under their nose, raising into question what the protocols are for an Amber Alert to be issued.

In Alabama, only the state law enforcement agency can issue Amber Alerts, which are supposed to go out across all phone carriers, radio stations and on billboards in the state. Before ALEA can issue the Amber Alert, local police have to make sure certain criteria are met.

“We want as many people to know about a missing child as quickly as we can,” Anniston Police Captain Matt Caballero said.

For ALEA to issue an Amber Alert, three big criteria have to be met: the missing person must be a child under the age of 18, thought to be in danger and have a clear description of what they look like and the car they might be in.

“That’s one of our top priorities. A child can’t take care of themselves,” Caballero said. “If they’re missing, why are they missing? Did they walk away? Did someone take them?”

ALEA says it wants all Amber Alerts to be taken seriously which is why steps have to be taken before it can be issued.

“We don’t want the citizens of the state of Alabama and the people that may be in the area that receive that alert to become desensitized to it,” ALEA Sergeant Jeremy Burkett said. “So oftentimes that’s why you see, and it’s not a delay, but there is a time it takes to go through that process, validate these things at a local level.”

ALEA says when an Amber Alert is pushed, it’s important to read all of the information, even if you’re not in the immediate area where it happened, as the child could have been traveling as the investigation was happening.

“We don’t want you to take any type of action, we want you to keep yourself safe. We don’t expect you to follow that vehicle but you can give its last location and that’s huge,” Burkett said. “But we’ve seen that and had that happen which is actually what’s led to some of these children being found.”

Police say as a precaution, parents should always be up-to-date on their child’s height and weight and know what they are wearing that day.