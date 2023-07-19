HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — In a press conference held by the Hoover Police Department Wednesday afternoon, Chief Nicholas Derzis said that HPD had enlisted the help of the United States Secret Service in analyzing data from Carlee Russell’s cell phone.

“(The) data includes several internet searches in the days leading up to her disappearance that I think are very relevant to this case,” Derzis said.

This is what they found:

Tuesday, July 11th, 7:30 a.m. – “You have to pay for an Amber alert”

Thursday, July 13th, 1:03 a.m. – “How to take money from a register without being caught”

Thursday, July 13th, 2:13 a.m. – “Birmingham bus station”

Thursday, July 13th, 2:35 a.m. – a search for a one-way ticket from Birmingham to Nashville with a departure date of July 13th

Thursday, July 13th, 12:10 p.m. – a search for the movie Taken

Additionally, two searches related to Amber alerts were found on a computer at Carlee’s place of employment, including one regarding the maximum age of an Amber alert.

“There were other searches on Carlee’s phone that appeared to shed some light on her mindset, but out of respect for her privacy, we will not be releasing the content of those searches at this time,” Derzis said.

Derzis said there are many questions left to be answered.

“But only Carlee can provide those answers,” he said.