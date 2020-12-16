‘We’ve clearly gone in the wrong direction’: Dr. Don Williams talks Pfizer vaccine, coronavirus pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — President of the Alabama Hospital Association Dr. Don Williamson spoke with CBS 42 News about the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday evening.

Williamson touched on the newly released Pfizer vaccine, healthcare workers and how the community is reacting to the pandemic.

“We were about 2,000 patients in the hospital about 10 days ago,” Williamson said. “Now, we’re at 2,300. We’ve been at more than 2,300 for the last three days. The number of people coming in each day as new admissions continues to go up.”

