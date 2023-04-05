TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms mainly northwest of I-59 overnight. While the SPC has parts of Northwest Alabama in their severe weather outlook, we think severe weather is unlikely for Central Alabama. Still, a few loud storms this evening could produce some locally gusty winds and perhaps some small hail.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The front prompting rain and storms Wednesday night stalls out across Alabama through the end of the week. That means daily chances for showers and storms both Thursday and Friday. No severe weather is expected, but some locally heavy rainfall is possible, mainly along and northwest of I-59. High temperatures trend down into the 60s to round out the week.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The front finally sags south towards the Gulf Coast by Saturday afternoon. We’ll still have rain and clouds through much of Saturday, with drier conditions moving in for Easter Sunday. Expect cool weather over the weekend, with highs in the 50s Saturday and low to mid 60s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: After a soggy end to this week, next week looks very dry across Alabama. Temperatures will trend back up quickly next week, back into the 80s by mid-week.

