1-2″ of rain on average over the next 7 days, but some spots could end up with less than one inch while others could see over 3″, depending on the exact coverage of scattered showers and storms each day.

FORECAST OVERVIEW: We’re going to remain in a high-moisture environment over the next several days, with precipitable water values (a measure of how much moisture is in the atmosphere) in the 90th percentile climatology through the rest of this week. In the upper levels, northwest flow will funnel upper air disturbances into Alabama. That coupled with a near stationary front that will remain across the state for the next several days will provide lift to support scattered to numerous showers and storms through the start of next week. While the overall pattern doesn’t support widespread flash flooding, some isolated flooding issues are possible through the end of the week, particularly in low lying areas or areas with poor drainage.





WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain becomes lighter and tapers off overnight from northwest to southeast. Temperatures dip into the upper 60s and low 70s.





THURSDAY: With the front further south, the focus for showers and storms will be south of Birmingham. Still, some spots could see showers and storms. The highest rain chances will be south of I-59, with southeast Alabama seeing the highest rain coverage. Highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.





FRIDAY: The near stationary front in South Alabama begins to lift further north. With ample moisture in place, showers and storms again become fairly widespread, especially along and south of I-59. Highs in the low 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

THE WEEKEND: With sufficient moisture and the near-stationary front nearby through the weekend, scattered afternoon storms will remain possible, but rain coverage may not be as widespread as Friday. Highs in the upper 80s. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: The rainy pattern won’t go anywhere as we head into the new week. High moisture content, upper air northwest flow, and that persistent stalled front will keep numerous showers and storms in the forecast to kick off the first half of next week, and will keep temperatures below average into next week as well.

Storm Team 7 Day