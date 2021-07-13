Westover to hold public meeting on possible formation of Chelsea School District

WESTOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, a special called meeting will be held in the city of Westover to discuss the impact of Chelsea possibly forming it’s own school district.

If a new school district is formed, Westover students may have to go to a different school and residents may see a higher tax hike. Currently, a portion of students attend Vincent High School while others go to Chelsea High School. Residents would have the option to vote to either join with them or stay within the Shelby County School District. If they join Chelsea’s own school district, it could financially impact the entire city.

“I think we have positives to the children being able to go to the schools where they get the best education and where it’s the most convenient for the parents to be involved in the schools. I also feel like the citizens need to understand taxes will be increased somewhere in the neighborhood of 30 and 40%,” Westover Mayor Larry Riggins said.

Until Chelsea’s feasibility study is conducted, Westover will not know the full amount taxes would be raised for them to join the district.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the New Life Assembly of God.