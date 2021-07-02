West Tuscaloosa residents want recycling plant to move

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa city leaders are taking steps trying to relocate the Liberty Recycling plant after a second fire in 45 days.

Sandra Hardy is frustrated and fed up. She lives two blocks away from the plant.

“Move it, clean it up and clean up the whole area because it’s some chemicals over there and everything.” said Hardy.

Hardy suffers from allergies and claims it is a result of dust from large trucks that come in and out of the plant. She is also fed up with recent fires that have happened at the facility.

“The other day when that fire happened, it was so much smoke that I couldn’t come outside because of my allergies. That’s why I have allergies because of all the burning and the smoke there due to those tires and stuff and chemicals and stuff,” said Hardy.

Last Monday, Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue crews responded to a large tire fire caused by a shredder machine. There were no injuries, and the fire was under control quickly.

Mayor Walt Maddox says it’s time the recycle plant gets moved to another location because of health concerns.

“We’ve asked the city attorney to go back and look at every action because this has reached the intolerable stage and it’s time. And I know the residents over there are frustrated and tired of this,” said Maddox.

CBS 42 tried to get a comment Friday afternoon at the plant, but a worker told our crew to leave the property and the company has no comment.