West Blocton’s Cahaba Lily Festival to be held online

WEST BLOCTON (WIAT) — Usually held at the Cahaba Lily Center on Main Street in West Blocton, the 31st annual Cahaba Lily Festival this year will be a virtual one due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival is set to take place May 16 at 9.m. Attendees will be able to watch the festival on Facebook, YouTube and CahabaLily.com. Additional information will be provided on the website over the coming weeks.



The festival draws hundreds of visitors each year to West Blocton and the nearby Cahaba River National Wildlife Refuge. It celebrates the rare and unique lily that grows in spectacular clusters in the rocky shoals of the nearby Cahaba River while calling attention to environmental issues affecting central Alabama.



The event is free, but donations are accepted to help keep the Cahaba Lily Center going. For information, call Chuck Allen at 205-202-0501 or email info@cahabalily.com.

