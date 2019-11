TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening Thursday in Tuscaloosa, West Alabama Works will host a hiring event for the Lear Corporation, an automotive supplier for Mercedes-Benz.

Company representatives will be on-site to answer questions and discuss roles. Shelton State Community College and the Alabama Career Center System will share training and funding opportunities for job seekers.

The job fair will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. It will be at Central High School’s gym on 15th Street in Tuscaloosa.

