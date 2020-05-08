West Alabama NTF recover 11 lbs of marijuana, $47,500 in cash, guns in drug bust

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force (WANTF) arrested two people in a drug bust involving trafficking marijuana Thursday.

Authorities seized nine pounds of marijuana, over $45,000 in cash and a handgun from Bobby Ingram Jr. in both his vehicle and his residence. He was then taken into custody.

WANTF then arrested David Craig after he was found in possession of two pounds of marijuana, two handguns and $2,500 in cash.

Craig was charged with possession with intent to distribute and a pistol permit required. He was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

Ingram was charged with two counts of trafficking in marijuana and placed in the jail on a $3,000,000 bond.

