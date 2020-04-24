West Alabama Food Bank working to help families in need during coronavirus crisis

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The West Alabama Food Bank is helping to feed hundreds of people in Tuscaloosa County every week who are struggling to feed their families.

Executive director Jean Rykaczewski says her staff is handing out 500 grocery bags of food two times a week on Monday and Wednesday from nine until eleven.

“We are just trying to provide families extra food for them at no cost to them just so that they know that somebody has their back and some of these families are going on 6 weeks now without getting a paycheck,” Rykaczewski said.

In recent weeks, so many people have been coming to the food bank to pick up groceries that car traffic has been backing up in long lines on Hwy. 82 in Northport, waiting to turn into the parking lot.

“We wish could work faster but we do it as quick as possible when you consider we are getting 500 to 600 cars in a two hour period,” Rykaczewski said. “We do it very fast and we are glad we can help that many families, we are sad to see that many families are experiencing trouble.”

Many in Tuscaloosa County like Carl Johnson are grateful to the Food Bank doing such much to help people during this coronavirus emergency. Johnson’s mother and father depend on the food service for meals.

“It helps my folks so much, and it helps her financially because they are on a limited income and all that good food helps out,” Johnson said.

Rykaczewski said her team will continue to hand out grocery bags as long as possible.

