West Alabama first responders prepare for flood threat

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders in West Alabama are preparing for the threat of floods. Crews are making sure rescue boats and other equipment are ready just in case.

Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden says he expects anywhere between four to six inches of rain this weekend.

“When flash flooding happens, it happens very fast and catches people off guard so if you are not prepared and don’t have your first responders prepared, they can be caught off guard also,” said Weeden.

Weeden says when there is a threat for flooding, it’s always better to be prepared just in case. The EMA put their rescue boat in the Black Warrior River Friday afternoon to make sure it was in good working order.

Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Chief Randy Smith says his swift water rescue crews were making sure their gear and boats were ready in case they are deployed.

“The guys were checking boats here and checking boats at Station 2 and getting their gear ready. The crew that will come in tomorrow knows to be prepared to work in the weather here or possibly be deployed to another county to assist,” said Smith.

Both the Hale County EMA and city of Tuscaloosa say crews will be ready Saturday to respond to any weather emergency if they are needed.