TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — West Alabama’s first baby of 2024 was born early Monday morning at DCH Regional Medical Center.

Tracie Reese and her husband William are the proud parents of Christian Jacob Reese, who weighs seven pounds and one ounce.

“It’s exciting and I don’t know what else to say,” Tracie said. “He wasn’t supposed to be born till January 16th, so we didn’t think we would be here New Year’s Day with a baby but we are glad he is here.”

William says he’s so happy his son has come into the world with a special title, and that his wife and child are both happy and healthy.

“It’s the proudest moment of my life, watching her go through carrying the baby and delivering him and caring for him afterward is phenomenal and amazing,” William said. “There’s no words that can describe how I feel now.”

The trio expects to go home on Wednesday, where Christian will get to meet his six siblings.