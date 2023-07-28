GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A new ordinance in Gadsden aims to cut down on the overpopulation of animals in the city.

This ordinance, passed unanimously by the council on Tuesday, requires people to spay and neuter any pets older than six months.

With nearly three times the number of dogs and almost double the number of cats than what is considered capacity, the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center in Gadsden says overcrowding is a crisis.

“We’re drowning,” says John Crane, director of the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center.

The humane society in Gadsden has a capacity for 50 dogs and 40 cats but currently sits at 148 dogs and over 70 cats. The humane society says every day animal control officers drop off dozens of animals, oftentimes full litters at a time.

“People say ‘Well I don’t care, that’s somebody else’s problem’, but it’s not because people are, it’s a health hazard,” Crane said. “People and animals get attacked because of free-roaming dogs and it’s just, something’s got to be done.”

The humane society says this new ordinance is a good first step to help with overcrowding.

The Gadsden City Council says the first time someone is cited for not having a fixed dog or cat, they’ll be fined $100. This fine will increase with each offense until the animal is spayed or neutered.

“It’s not our intent to punish people financially and we’re not looking for the income, we’re trying to find that pressure point where people will do what they’re supposed to do which is take care of their animals, take care of their pets,” Gadsden City Council President Kent Back said.

The city says this ordinance is long overdue. They say strays have caused problems for some taking walks around their neighborhood or even just leaving the house for work.

“We just took it all into account and after 8-9 months in office decided it is time to be aggressive,” says Tena King, director of city services in Gadsden.

The city of Gadsden says whether the ordinance remains permanent or not depends on how well it does in addressing the overcrowding problem.