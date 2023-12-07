BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The season finale for girl’s flag football played out at Bryant Denny Stadium Wednesday night between Wenonah High School and Montgomery Catholic.

During the last down in overtime, the Wenonah Dragons found a way to score, winning the girls 1a-5a state title 18-12. The victory made history as the first time a Birmingham City School team won the championship title.

“It is a sport I grew up playing,” Samarian Franklin said. “I played basketball and football but … I couldn’t get on the boys’ team, so I was so excited when Coach Lang came and brought the football and we have been at it since.”

For the Dragons, the win was more than just a game — it’s paving the way for their future.

“Football means a lot to me, I feel like in all the sports that I play, football has my attention more… I want to go to college for it,” Ciara Clark said.