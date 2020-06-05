Weekend benefit will raise money for slain Alabama officer Nick O’Rear’s children

TRAFFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening Saturday, people will have a chance to help the children of another fallen Alabama police officer.
There will be a benefit singing for the children of Kimberly police officer Nick O’Rear, who was killed in the line of duty back in February following a pursuit with a suspect. O’Rear left behind a wife and three children.
The benefit will be held at 6 p.m. at Oasis of Hope Ministries on Warrior Trafford Road in Trafford. A love offering will be collected for O’Rear’s children.
