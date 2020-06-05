Weekend benefit will raise money for slain Alabama officer Nick O’Rear’s children

The Kimberly PD officer fatally shot during an interstate pursuit has been identified as Nick O’Rear (Kimberly Police Department)

TRAFFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening Saturday, people will have a chance to help the children of another fallen Alabama police officer.

There will be a benefit singing for the children of Kimberly police officer Nick O’Rear, who was killed in the line of duty back in February following a pursuit with a suspect. O’Rear left behind a wife and three children.

The benefit will be held at 6 p.m. at Oasis of Hope Ministries on Warrior Trafford Road in Trafford. A love offering will be collected for O’Rear’s children.

