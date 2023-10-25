BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sunday marks the start of Homecoming Week for the University of Alabama at Birmingham with the student-selected theme “Y2Blaze.”

The festivities will begin on Sunday and end Nov. 4 with the annual homecoming game.

The theme, “Y2Blaze,” is a throwback to the year 2000 and the early “aughts.”

On Tuesday, UAB will hold the Blazer Build It competition, a revamp of the usual building-decoration contest.

The Gurney Derby, where teams dress up and race a gurney down the road, will be at noon Nov. 1 between the Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center and 10th Street South.

On Nov. 2, the 15th annual Uncork Education will be held at the Alumni House. The event will feature live and silent auctions, as well as Blazer Plinko, to support UAB student scholarships.

Tickets are $60 and include wine and beer tasting, entertainment, heavy hors d’oeuvres and dessert. Anyone wishing to attend should register online here.

UAB Disability Support Services will also host wheelchair flag football on Nov. 2 at URec at 5 p.m.

The UAB Homecoming Parade will be at noon Nov. 3. The parade starts on 14th Street South, travels down 10th Avenue South to 18th Street South, then left onto University Boulevard and back to 14th Street South.

To conclude the week, UAB football will host its Homecoming game against Florida Atlantic on Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. in Protective Stadium. Tickets can be purchased online here.

For a full list of Homecoming activities, visit the UAB calendar here. For the latest updates, follow UAB Blazer Spirit on Instagram at @uab_blazerspirit or visit the UAB Homecoming site here.