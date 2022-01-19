13-year-old Weaver boy found safe after going missing Monday

WEAVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 13-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Weaver Monday has been found safe.

According to Weaver Police Chief Wayne Bush, Jaylan Levi Roach was found Thursday in Oxford.

On Wednesday, the Weaver PD announced that Roach was missing and may have been in danger. At the time, he was believed to be with Alora Bovard and was last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday near Parker Boulevard in Weaver. On Wednesday afternoon, Bovard was found in Bessmer, but Roach was not with him.

No other information has been released on how Roach was found