Weaver High student arrested for reporting false threat they made on Snapchat

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a student at Weaver High School for allegedly making a false threat on Snapchat and reporting it to authorities Wednesday morning.

According to CCSO, there was never a true threat to the school. Investigators say the student made the threat on a fake Snapchat account and then reported it to law enforcement.

CCSO says that they will prosecute the student and that they take the allegations and possible threats seriously.

No other information has been released at this time. CCSO says precautions were taken while the investigation was ongoing but did not disclose those precautions.

