BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As freezing temperatures roll into Alabama, the Alabama Weatherization Assistance Program is available to help low-income households across the state prepare their homes for the colder weather.

According to the U.S. government benefits website, AWAP’s services may include installing insulation, replacing or repairing windows and doors, sealing air leaks, patching small areas of the roof, or under skirting.

The program is administered in 67 counties across the state through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs’ (ADECA) Community Action Agencies.

In order to receive assistance, the applicant’s income must not exceed 200% of the federally established poverty level, according to the AWAP. To determine if you qualify, use the calculator found here.

Under DOE guidelines, those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families are automatically eligible to receive weatherization assistance.

The AWAP requires that those they service agree to “minor alterations to their homes based on an assessment and energy audit conducted by trained professionals.” AWAP states that health and safety checks will also be performed on the home.

To apply for weatherization assistance, visit the map here to find contact information for the agency that services your county.