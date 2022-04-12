It is a partly to mostly cloudy morning across Central Alabama. A few showers will move in from Mississippi later this morning. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s.

We will be mostly cloudy, warmer, breezy, and more humid with a few stray showers today. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Tonight, an upper-level wave/disturbance will move across Alabama. This will keep us mostly cloudy, and it will set off scattered showers that will last into Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.





We need to be Weather Aware on Wednesday! Yes, this would be the 4th week in a row we’ve had a severe weather threat on a Wednesday. The day will start out with some light rain showers. Then we will be mostly cloudy, warm, breezy, and more humid with a slight chance for a shower through the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. A strong cold front will move in from the west after 10 PM. It will tap into this warm and humid air, and will bring us a line of strong to severe thunderstorms across Central Alabama during the night. The line will get into Western Alabama after 10 PM, the Birmingham area around midnight, and will move into Georgia by sunrise on Thursday.

SPC has placed most of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk, but NW Alabama is in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk. The main threat will be strong winds, but we could also see large hail and possibly a tornado or two. The best chance for severe weather will be over Western Alabama. The line of storms is forecast to weaken as it moves across Alabama. Since the storms are forecast to arrive after sunset, the more unstable air will be over South Alabama, and the low-level jet stream will move north of Alabama. This will reduce the chance for widespread severe weather, but we could still have a few storms get strong. Therefore, we have issued a Weather Aware. Make sure you have multiple ways to get weather warnings. Please check back for updates!





The line of storms will be in Georgia for the Thursday AM commute as the front stalls along the coast. We will be left with morning clouds and then sunshine returns in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.





Good Friday will mostly sunny, breezy, and slightly cooler with a few showers possible later in the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Easter Weekend Outlook: The old cold front will retreat north as a warm front late on Friday into the weekend. This will bring us scattered showers and a few storms to start the day on Holy Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Unfortunately, it looks like we will have more scattered showers and storms on Easter Sunday. Sunrise services could see a few showers, but the chance for rain and storms will increase during the day. These storms are not expected to be severe. It will be mild with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Easter Egg hunts might need to be indoors this year.