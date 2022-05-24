Tonight: Quickly moving storms developing across central Alabama. Most are staying below severe weather limits, but they are dumping heavy rain

Tomorrow: WEATHER AWARE through Thursday as we are expecting more strong storms. The time line will start around noon Wednesday and continue through late Wednesday evening. It will not be a washout all day, but some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall. The storms Wednesday will produce heavy rain, strong winds in excess of 60 mph and possibly some large hail. The tornado threat, although low end, comes into play Thursday.







THURSDAY: We will get a short break from the rain and storms around midnight Thursday morning through sunrise. By 7am a line of heavy rain and embedded supercells will come racing in from Mississippi. This will be a very organized line and will stretch north to south, moving due east. Rain and storms likely to start at 7am and moving out by 5pm.











Although all types of severe weather Wednesday will primarily be the hail and wind threat along with locally heavy rain. Thursday will include a possible tornado with a line of heavy rain and possible flash flood. Rainfall amounts between now and Thursday afternoon will range between 2-3″.



MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Fortunately, the rain will be ending Thursday and Friday we will return to sunshine. The sun-filled sky sticks around for the weekend and temperatures will be trending up as well. We’re back to around 90 by Memorial day on Monday.