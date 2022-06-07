



TONIGHT: Scattered storms are likely at times. These are not likely to be severe, but could produce breezy winds, heavy rain, and loud thunder.







WEDNESDAY WEATHER AWARE: We could be dealing with some storms in the morning. Exact timing of storms through the day will be difficult, because we could be dealing with multiple rounds of rain and storms. By early afternoon, our primary batch of storms moves into Central Alabama, pushing southeast through the afternoon and early evening. Storms in the afternoon could produce damaging winds and hail. These summertime thunderstorms are the worst weather most Alabamians see all year, because almost everyone sees a loud storm at some point during the summer. Be sure to be prepared for these storms Wednesday, and plan to have a way to get indoors quickly if you hear thunder.

THURSDAY: We still have storms in the forecast Thursday, but they will be more isolated and are less likely to be as strong as storms on Wednesday. Still, some heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be possible where storms form Thursday.

FRIDAY WEATHER AWARE: An upper air trough and surface cold front will trigger another organized round of storms Friday afternoon into Friday night. Like Wednesday, ingredients will be in place to support damaging winds and small hail. Reminder: summertime thunderstorms are likely to be the worst weather you see all year long. These things can pack a punch so be ready!

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Storms linger into the first half of the day Saturday, but as the rain clears out, things get cooler and more comfortable Sunday before we heat back up to start next week.

