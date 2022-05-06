It is a mostly cloudy and muggy morning across Central Alabama with a few showers. Temperatures are in the 60s.

You need to be Weather Aware today! The cold front will move across Central Alabama this morning into the afternoon. It will set off scattered strong to possibly severe storms.





SPC has placed areas of eastern and southeast Alabama in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk for severe storms containing damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes across SE Alabama. Areas along and west of I-59 in Central Alabama, including Birmingham, in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk to Level 1/5 Marginal for severe weather starting in the morning and continuing into the early afternoon. The main threats will be strong winds and hail. Heavy rain is possibly with any storm too.





The storms will end later this afternoon as the cold front sweeps across Alabama. Then we will become partly cloudy, breezy, and less humid with only a slight chance for a shower as clouds wrap around the backside of the upper-level low north of the state. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Tonight, we will be partly to mostly cloudy with the wrap around flow. It will be cooler, breezy, and less humid with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Mother’s Day Weekend Outlook: We will be partly cloudy on Saturday morning. Then it will become mostly sunny in the afternoon with less humid air and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Mother’s Day, Sunday will be sunny and warmer as an area of high pressure sits north of Alabama. High temperatures will be back in the lower to mid 80s.

Next Week Outlook: A ridge of high pressure will sit over the Southeast U.S. Monday through Wednesday. We will have plenty of sunshine each day and it will become hot. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Monday, but we could be in the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. An upper-level low will move from the Atlantic into Georgia on Thursday and Friday. This will send clouds into Alabama along with a few showers possible on Friday. High temperatures will be in the 80s each day.