It is a mostly cloudy, mild, and muggy morning with some showers and storms. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

We will be warm and humid as another upper-level disturbance moves over us from the southwest today. This will set off more showers and storms with the warm and humid air over Alabama. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A few could be strong to severe with gusty winds, large hail, and heavy rain. A brief tornado is possible over Western Alabama later today, but the threat is very low. SPC has placed all of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. We have issued a Weather Aware for today’s strong to severe storm threat. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.





Tonight, more rain and storms are expected. A few could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Watch out for some flash flooding. Lows will be in the 60s.

A cold front will track across Alabama on Thursday. This will set off even more rain and thunderstorms with the warm and humid air still over the state, and high temperatures in the mid 70s. These storms could also be strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. Again, a brief tornado is possible.

SPC has Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk again. Once again, we have issued a Weather Aware for the strong to severe storm threat. The rain will come to an end on Thursday night as the cold front pushes across the state.

We will need to watch out for some flash flooding around Central Alabama. Rain totals between today and Thursday will be around 1-3″+.

The rain will come to an end on Friday morning with the passage of the cold front. We will become partly cloudy, breezy, and less humid. It will be mild with highs in the 70s. Friday night will be clear, cool, and comfortable with lows in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. This will keep us sunny and dry Saturday and Sunday. it will become warmer with highs in the lower 80s on Saturday and then the upper 80s on Sunday.