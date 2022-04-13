It is a mostly cloudy morning with scattered showers as an upper-level disturbance moves across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s.

We need to be Weather Aware Today! The morning showers will move to the east as the upper-level disturbance/wave moves out of Alabama. Then we will be mostly cloudy, warm, breezy, and more humid with a slight chance for a shower through the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

A strong cold front will move in from the west after 8 PM. It will tap into this warm, humid, and unstable air. This will bring us a line of strong to severe thunderstorms across Central Alabama during the night. The line will get into Western Alabama after 8 PM, the Birmingham area around midnight, and will move into Georgia by sunrise on Thursday.

SPC has placed most of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk, but NW Alabama is in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk. The main threat will be strong winds, but we could also see large hail and possibly a tornado or two. The best chance for severe weather will be over Western Alabama. The line of storms is forecast to weaken as it moves across Alabama, but it will have enough energy to still have an impact. Since the storms are forecast to arrive after sunset, the more unstable air will be over South Alabama, and the low-level jet stream will move north of Alabama. This will reduce the chance for widespread severe weather, but we could still have a few storms get strong. Models are also showing that the strongest storms could move farther south toward the coast, so we will watch for this to happen tonight. We have issued a Weather Aware for this evening through early Thursday morning. Make sure you have multiple ways to get weather warnings this evening and when you go to bed tonight.





The line of storms will be in Georgia for the Thursday morning commute as the front stalls along the coast. We will be left with morning clouds and then become sunny by late morning. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Good Friday will mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Rain will return on Friday night with lows in the 50s.





Easter Weekend Outlook: The old cold front will retreat north as a warm front this weekend. This will bring us scattered showers and a few storms on Holy Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. This also means we could see some showers for the debut of the USFL and the Stallions game on Saturday Evening at 6:30 PM.

Unfortunately, it looks like we will have more scattered showers and storms on Easter Sunday. Sunrise services could see a few showers with more scattered showers and storms during the day. These storms are not expected to be severe. I’m not expecting it to rain all day. It will be mild with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Easter Egg hunts might need to be indoors this year.