WEATHER AWARE

TUESDAY STORMS: Ingredients are coming together for our first round of strong to severe storms of the Fall season on Tuesday.

4PM Model Simulated Radar

7PM Model Simulated Radar

10PM Model Simulated Radar

A cold front moving from west to east triggers a broken line of thunderstorms ahead of the front. That line of storms approaches the Mississippi/Alabama line by around 3 pm, and continues across the state from west to east. Storms will clear the state to the east after midnight.

The environment ahead of this line of storms is capable of supporting some line segments capable of producing severe weather thanks to a strong low-level jetstream and sufficient amounts of instability (CAPE) to support stronger updrafts. These, plus a substantial amount of wind shear, will support some rotating storms. Rotating storms don’t always mean tornadoes, and in fact our primary concern is damaging straight line winds, although tornadoes will be possible, particularly west of I-65 where there is a better combination of wind shear, unstable air, and upper level support for robust storms.

The Rest Of The Forecast

MONDAY: Pleasant and warm. Some spots hit 80° by mid-afternoon.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: Cooling off briefly behind the cold front on Wednesday, but warming up again towards Friday. Highs stay in the 60s Wednesday, but climb back into the mid to upper 70s by Friday afternoon. We stay dry and sunny through the second half of the work-week.

THE WEEKEND: Another disturbance brings more clouds and some showers over the weekend. We’re still fine-tuning the timing of rain and how much we’ll see, but it’s a fair bet we see at least some rain before the weekend is out.

