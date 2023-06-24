WEATHER AWARE

SUNDAY: We start out hot and dry Sunday. Temperatures reach the low to mid 90s by early afternoon, but a cluster of storms develops to our north and dives south across Central Alabama in the afternoon, with additional storm development likely into the evening hours.

With the amount of unstable air that will be in place, storms will be capable of damaging winds and hail. Storms are expected to move at a relatively brisk pace, so widespread flooding isn’t likely, but some minor flooding can’t be ruled out in typical problem spots across the area through Sunday evening.

MONDAY: We start the day out dry, with the chance for a few scattered showers and storms to develop in the heat of the afternoon, primarily along and southeast of I-20. Highs in the low 90s, with a heat index climbing near 95°.

SUMMER HEAT

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Rain chances dwindle to 10% or less through mid-week, and the heat begins to build. Highs reach the low to mid 90s both Tuesday and Wednesday. For now, the air looks to be dry enough to keep us from excessive heat indices, but the heat index could flirt with triple digits on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Excessive heat looks increasingly likely through the second half of the week. Highs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday approach or exceed 100°, with a heat index climbing above 105° each day, and perhaps climbing to 110° or more in some spots. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s, meaning that those exposed without air conditioning would be at an increased danger of heat related illness. Be sure to check and make sure friends, family, and neighbors all have proper ways to cool down as we round out this week.

Storm Team 7 Day