Weather Aware Monday

While we have fantastic weather for the next couple of days, our pattern of nice weather ends Monday as a cold front brings the potential for some stronger storms.





Several days of southerly flow ahead of a cold front will allow for warm, humid air to continue to build in from the Gulf, and cooler air aloft will lead to a more unstable atmosphere as the cold front approaches, supporting the development of stronger storms. Enough shear will be in place to support more organized storms, though it still remains to be seen if there will be enough wind shear, particularly in the lower levels of the atmosphere, to support a tornado threat. It’s not something we can take off the table yet, but it’s also not something we have strong confidence in at this point either. With nice weather sticking with us through the weekend, be sure not to let your guard down as we head into next week.

Friday and The Weekend





Thankfully, we still have a few days of fantastic weather left before Monday’s cold front. The weather looks exceptional through the rest of this week and the weekend, with dry and warm weather continuing through Sunday. There could be a brief shower Sunday west of I-65, but the vast majority of us stay dry until Monday afternoon.

Next Week





Cooler air moves into Alabama behind Monday’s cold front. It won’t be cold, but it does bring us back down closer to average for this time of year. Rain chances return a bit Wednesday as another system lifts northeast out of the Gulf of Mexico. For now, that mainly looks like rain, with perhaps a few rumbles of thunder.

On The Gulf Coast

While it’s a bit early for the Spring Break rush to the beaches, for those who might be going to the coast this weekend, the weather looks quite nice! The surf will begin to get a bit more rough Saturday and Sunday though, and the risk of rip currents will trend up this weekend into the start of next week.

Storm Team 7-Day