We’ve got a Weather Aware in place for the potential for severe storms Thursday night and Friday ahead of a cold front. Most of the day Thursday will be dry and hot, with highs approaching 90° in the afternoon. Thursday night, a line of storms will move in from Mississippi, and some of those storms could be strong to severe in West Alabama from around 8 pm to 1 am. Storms should weaken a bit as they push east.





We may see a bit of a lull in the storms through the first half of the day Friday, but additional storms could develop as we head into Friday afternoon. If those storms develop, and if the atmosphere has recovered from any overnight and early morning storms, additional storms in the afternoon could become severe, capable of large hail and damaging winds. These storms would be similar to some of our stronger summertime thunderstorms, capable of wind gusts as high as 70 mph and ping-pong ball size hail.

It’s not a given these storms will form exactly the way models are projecting right now, but because of that possibility, a Weather Aware is in place for Friday afternoon.







Storms that develop would push east through the afternoon and evening, and would begin to dissipate and weaken around 6 pm. Behind these storms, cooler and drier air pushes in to kick off the weekend.