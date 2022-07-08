Weather Aware Saturday

SATURDAY STORMS: Incredibly warm and humid air has been in place for the last several days across Central Alabama. An advancing cold front on Saturday will be able to tap into that warm, humid, and unstable air to produce thunderstorms. Some storms from 2 pm Saturday to 2 am Sunday could be strong and impactful, with damaging winds and heavy rain being the primary threats.







Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also likely with storms Saturday, so be sure to head indoors as soon as you hear thunder.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms that popped up in the heat of the day slowly fizzle out. Temperatures remain warm, staying in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The aforementioned storms are the big story for this weekend. Those could pack a punch, and some could produce strong enough winds to warrant severe thunderstorm warnings. Additionally, heavy rain could lead to some isolated flooding issues Saturday evening as well. For those attending outdoor activities at The World Games on Saturday, be prepared to head indoors if you hear thunder, or are asked to leave for a weather delay by World Games staff. It won’t be an all-day rainout, so hopefully at least some of the events are able to be completed.









A few lingering showers are possible Sunday, but the better rain chances through the day will be south of Birmingham. The temperature and humidity will drop a bit Sunday as well, leading to a slightly more comfortable afternoon compared to Saturday.





NEXT WEEK: The humidity remains relatively low on Monday, and the rain chance will be quite slim, making Monday the nicest day of the week. The humidity trends back up by mid-week, and with that comes additional showers and storms, and occasionally heavy rain. The wetter forecast does have a silver lining though; the additional rain and cloud cover will lead to a slightly cooler week next week.

GULF COAST FORECAST: The purple flags were no longer flying on Alabama’s beaches as of Friday morning, but yellow flags are still flying (yellow is the lowest risk category flag Alabama beaches fly) as we head into the weekend. The rip current risk remains limited Saturday and Sunday, but trends up to Moderate on Monday. Rip currents are the number one killer on Alabama beaches. Storms are likely through the next several days along the Gulf Coast.