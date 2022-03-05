Weather Aware Monday

An advancing cold front Monday afternoon and evening will trigger stronger storms across Alabama. Some storms could be strong to severe across Central Alabama from Noon to 8 PM Monday. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are all threats these storms could pose Monday.

A fairly unstable atmosphere will be in place ahead of a cold front Monday afternoon and Monday Evening across the northern 2/3rds of Alabama. That front will be the trigger for thunderstorms Monday, and the environment those storms will be in could support severe weather.





The environment will be unstable enough to support stronger updrafts, and enough shear will be in place that storms can become more organized. There doesn’t appear to be quite as much low level shear as you would expect for a more significant severe weather event, and that, coupled with a bit less upper-level support in the atmosphere, could end up being the biggest limiting factors preventing a more substantial severe weather event. Still, be sure to check up on the forecast and be prepared for disruptive and potentially severe weather on Monday.

TONIGHT: Scattered cloud cover lingers over West Alabama this evening, but areas east of I-65 see some clearing and temperatures dip a bit lower there. Still, everyone will have a fairly warm evening, with lows only dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures dip behind Monday’s cold front. Highs hover close to 60° Tuesday and Wednesday, and overnight lows dip back into the 40s through mid-week. Additional rounds of rain are likely at times through next week, although at this point none of them look to pose a severe weather threat. Showers lift back north late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, with rain continuing into the first half of Wednesday. We dry out and begin to warm back up Thursday, but another strong cold front Friday could bring a few showers, and likely a freeze as we head into next weekend as a late season cold-snap moves in to round out the week.





