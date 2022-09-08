



TONIGHT: An isolated shower possible before 9 pm, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.







FRIDAY – WEATHER AWARE: We start off the morning with little to no rain, but showers and storms spread north through the morning an into the afternoon. Rain will become fairly widespread through the day, although there may be occasional breaks in the rain in any one spot. Downpours may be heavy at times. The Weather Aware is in place due to the potential for some localized flooding. This may be isolated, with average rainfall totals on the day ranging from around a third of an inch to an inch, but localized spots could see in excess of 3 inches due to slow moving, back-building storms. Downpours will be very efficient rain producers, and recent rains have water-logged our soils, so some isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out. There’s not really any skill in forecasting specific locations where this will occur. We just don’t have that kind of accuracy on a 24 hour forecast like this, but those who live in flood prone areas should remain weather aware through Friday evening.





HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

THURSDAY GAMES: Partly to mostly cloudy. A passing shower can’t be ruled out. Temperatures in the 70s.

FRIDAY GAMES: Numerous showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. Lightning delays are possible. Temperatures in the 70s.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

Alabama @ Texas: Hot and dry. Temperatures in the 80s at kickoff, approaching the 90s by halftime. The game will end with temps in the low 90s.



Auburn v. San Jose St: Scattered showers and a few storms. Be prepared for downpours and potentially rain delays. Temperatures in the 70s through the game under a cloudy sky.



UAB @ Liberty: The game in Lynchburg looks to be cloudy, but most likely dry. Expect temperatures in the 70s.



Jacksonville State @ Murray State: The weather looks decent in Kentucky for the Gamecocks. Temperatures will be in the 60s, with just a small chance for a passing shower.







THE WEEKEND: While the rain may not be as widespread as Friday, scattered storms will still be around through the weekend. Neither day is a washout, but be prepared for passing showers and storms, some of which could produce locally heavy rain. Highs will stay in the 80s through the weekend.





NEXT WEEK: An honest to goodness cold front will push through the state Monday. That will begin to drop our rain chances by Monday afternoon, and Tuesday through at least Thursday looks dry. The temperatures could drop into the 50s in a few spots Wednesday and Thursday morning! The cool-down won’t last too long, with highs back in the upper 80s by the end of the week, but the drier air will make things more comfortable and shut down rain chances.

TROPICS: We’re still tracking two named storms: Danielle and Earl, in the Atlantic right now, and also tracking two tropical waves in the Eastern Atlantic. The good news? None of these systems will have any direct impacts on the Continental U.S.

