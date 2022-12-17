WEATHER AWARE

FRIDAY & CHRISTMAS EVE: Extreme cold is prompting a Weather Aware for Friday and Saturday, as some of the coldest weather we’ve seen in several years looks to set up across Alabama as we approach Christmas. Temperatures will be dropping sharply behind a cold front, keeping temps mostly in the single digits and teens Friday. A brisk northwest wind that could gust at more than 25 mph will drop wind chills into the single digits and even below zero at times through Friday. Saturday looks almost as cold, but temperatures might sneak up into the 20s by late afternoon. Still, wind chills won’t get past the teens, and will be in the single digits through large chunks of the day Saturday. These are dangerously cold conditions.

Be sure you take steps to protect yourself and the things you care about from the cold. Take steps to weatherize your home by covering outdoor spigots with weather covers, allow faucets to drip Friday and Saturday to prevent pipes from freezing and bursting, and ensure your pets and neighbors have a warm place to stay. Pets should not remain outdoors in these conditions.

The Rest Of The Forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT: A deep freeze sets up across Central Alabama, with lows ranging from the low to mid 20s. A few spots north of Birmingham might sneak a degree or two under 20°.

SUNDAY: Sunny an chilly, with highs in the low to mid 40s. Clouds build in overnight Sunday night.

EARLY WEEK RAIN: Cool conditions continue to kick off the week, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s Monday and Tuesday. A few showers are possible as early as Monday afternoon, with the better chance of rain coming Monday evening into Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Staying chilly as we head through the mid-week. Behind the early week rain, things dry out Wednesday as we stay in-between systems. Temperatures top out in the 40s Wednesday, and again on Thursday, but an approaching cold front means we’ll deal with more showers through the day Thursday. As the surface low dips north and cold air rushes in, some models have thrown out the idea that we could see enough wrap-around moisture and lift to support a few snow showers Thursday night into Friday morning. At this point, accumulating snow appears highly unlikely, but we’ll mention the chance for a few flurries and light snow showers late Thursday into Friday. For now, we don’t anticipate any impacts from that. The extreme cold on the way, however, is another story. With wind chills in the single digits Friday and Saturday, we have a Weather Aware in place. Read more in the Weather Aware section above.

CHRISTMAS DAY: It will still be very cold, but not quite as cold as Friday and Saturday as we go through Christmas Day. Temperatures will start out in the teens in the morning, with a decent chance most spots finally get above freezing by the afternoon.

Storm Team 7 Day