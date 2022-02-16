Clouds continue to fill in overnight ahead of Thursday’s cold front. A southerly breeze around 10-15 mph will continue to usher warm, humid air into the Southeastern U.S. That southerly flow and cloud cover will keep things mild tonight. We only drop into the upper 50s before sunrise Thursday

Our next weather-maker, that strong cold front, arrives tomorrow. Winds will continue to pick up through the day. Wind gusts over 35 mph are likely. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of Central Alabama tomorrow to account for those gusty conditions.

Temperatures climb despite a partly to mostly cloudy sky Thursday, with temperatures climbing into the low 70s for most of Central Alabama. Some spots in West Alabama where sunshine breaks through could see afternoon temperatures make it into the mid to upper 70s. Dewpoints will remain in the mid 60s as Thursday’s front approaches, which is plenty warm and moist enough to support strong storms.ADVERTISING

A broken line of thunderstorms moves into West Alabama as early as 2 pm, and continue to push east through the afternoon and evening. Storms approach the Birmingham area between 4-6 pm, and clear our eastern counties by around 10 or 11 pm at the latest. These storms will be moving through Alabama in the heat of the day, so while our instability (fuel for severe storms) will be limited some, we’ll be as unstable as we possibly can be as storms roll through.







While the best upper level muscle to kick storms into gear will be lifting to our north in the afternoon and evening, there will be enough lift, unstable air, wind energy, and wind shear to support embedded strong and severe storms within this big line. Those storms will have the ingredients to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and tornadoes if they can take advantage of the wind shear in place.

Once the storms move through, it will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Friday. We will be much colder and breezy with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build over Alabama on Saturday. We will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Sunday will mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the 60s.