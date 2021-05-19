‘We want Bryant-Denny Stadium loud again’: Saban stars in PSA to encourage more vaccinations

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2020, file photo, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban leads his team as they march on campus, supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The mid-week news that Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 added a challenging backdrop for the season’s first Top 5 matchup. Saban figures to be communicating his marching orders and input from home while offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is manning the show within the football building. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Crimson Tide fans! Listen up!

Head coach Nick Saban is asking fans to go and get their COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the upcoming football season. The video was done for the Alabama Department of Public Health.

“We want Bryant-Denny Stadium loud again this coming season,” Saban said.

UA Athletic Director Greg Byrne said he anticipates games to be at full capacity next season. Bryant-Denny Stadium only allowed 20% capacity due to the pandemic during the team’s national championship-winning season last season. This season, the stadium will be restored to full capacity.

Saban has had his bouts with coronavirus. He had tested positive twice last year for the virus ahead of their game against Georgia and the Iron Bowl versus Auburn. It was later determined that his COVID-19 diagnosis for the game against the Bulldogs turned out to be a false positive.

All Alabamians ages 12 and up are eligible to receive the vaccine. As of Wednesday, the state has received more than 4.2 million doses of the vaccine and has administered more than 2.8 million of them.

